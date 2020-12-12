Florida Gators basketball star Keyontae Johnson was part of a scary scene in the team's game against Florida State on Saturday as he collapsed on the court while coming out of a timeout. According to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein, Johnson had just completed an alley-oop four minutes into the game. A timeout was called following the play and as Johnson walked back onto the court, he collapsed. This all took place during a commercial break and when the ESPN broadcast returned, Johnson was being attended to.

Following the incident, the Gators Twitter account offered their prayers for the player, noting that they love him. For many, the scene was quite scary although the game is still currently being played.

After being stretchered off the court, it was revealed that Johnson had been taken to a nearby hospital where he was in "critical but stable condition." As it stands, there haven't been any new updates on the player, although many continue to send prayers his way.

These situations are always incredibly scary and we wish Johnson the best moving forward. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story, as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images