Florida reported a record-breaking 15,000 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Saturday, continuing the dramatic COVID-19 resurgence in the state.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The previous record for most new cases in a single day was set by New York in April.

The test positivity rate reached a critical 19.6%, Sunday, according to John's Hopkins University.

Despite the significant rise in cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to issue a state-wide mask mandate. DeSantis also plans to move forward with in-person schooling when the semester begins next month.

"We spent months saying that there were certain things that were essential. That included fast-food restaurants. It included Walmart. It included Home Depot," DeSantis said, according to CNN. "If fast food and Walmart and Home Depot — and, look, I do all that, so I'm not looking down on it — but if all that is essential, then educating our kids is absolutely essential. I'm confident if you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things, we absolutely can do the schools. I want our kids to be able to minimize this education gap that I think has developed."

On the other hand, New York City reported it's first day recording zero new coronavirus related deaths since March.

