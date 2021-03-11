Cash Money rapper 9lokkNine, real name Jacquavius Dennard Smith, appears to have been released from prison. Though the circumstances surrounding his release are as of now uncertain, rapper FSG Bangout recently shared a picture of himself and 9lokknine reunited, along with the caption "Ding Dong My Blooda Home Pussy." Following word of his release, many of his loyal fans quickly flooded the rapper's Instagram page with messages of support.

The Florida artist was originally arrested in July of 2020, where he was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, shooting into an occupied building or structure, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In January of 2021, he was reportedly charged with five counts of attempted murder; his situation appeared especially dire given that the FBI appeared interested in the young rapper's case, believing him to be involved in a gang feud that claimed the lives of several victims.

As stated earlier, news surrounding 9lokkNine's release remains relatively scarce. Should he ultimately move to issue a statement on the situation, updates will be shared accordingly. Perhaps he'll follow tradition and hit the studio for a "First Day Out" freestyle. There are many who still want new music from the young rapper, as it's been some time since his last release. In October of 2019, 9lokkNine dropped his first Cash Money mixtape Mind Of Destruction, which featured appearances from Rich The Kid, Lil Durk, and more.