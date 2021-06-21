Florida rapper 9lokkNine was reportedly arrested this week on RICO and racketeering charges. He is reportedly being held on a $750,000 bond.

This is the latest in a string of legal difficulties involving the Florida rapper. This year, the Cash Money-affiliated rapper was arrested on five counts of attempted murder. He was seemingly released a few months after his arrest before being arrested again on RICO charges. According to the legal documents, 9lokkNine was arrested by the Orange County Sheriff's Office on racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering charges.

The 21-year-old may not be able to find a way out of this one. RICO charges are very serious -- we've seen everybody from Tekashi 6ix9ine, Casanova, Hoodrich Pablo Juan, and others get locked up on racketeering charges. 9lokkNine has a long criminal history and as a repeat offender, the court likely will not go easy on him. We will continue to keep you updated as more information is released.

9lokkNine is best known for the hit record "223's" with YNW Melly. He has been compared to the likes of Kodak Black, making a lot of noise around Florida as one of the brightest rising stars from the Sunshine State. Hopefully, he can get this situation sorted out so he can continue to make his dreams come true.