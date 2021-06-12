Movies and TV shows have largely depicted prison escapes as complex, coordinated plans, but for 25-year-old murder suspect Cody Jondreau, it took only a matter of 26 seconds.

Jondreau, who was being held at Pinellas County Jail in Florida for the murder of his son, was able to hoist himself up the fence of the maximum-security wing. In the security video, Jondreau is seen climbing up the fence and holding himself up despite the security guard's efforts to pull him down. He maneuvered around the barbed wire at the top, scaled a second razor-wired fence, and finally jumped to freedom, running into a nearby town.

Sirachai Arunrugstichai/Getty Images

However, the escape was brief as Jondreau was tased and arrested at a nearby golf cart business just 10 minutes later. Jondreau, originally from Ohio, fled the state to Florida after the death of his 5-year-old son. He was being held at the jail as the primary suspect in the case waiting to be extradited back to Ohio.

The Pinellas County Sheriff said after the incident that nobody has been able to escape for the past 25 years, but Jondreau managed it by using a makeshift pulley made out of a shirt to hoist himself up. Suffice it to say, security should be stepped up at the jail and many are surprised that a prisoner was able to escape in the first place.

