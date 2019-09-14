We’ve all been there. It’s been a long day, all we want is a good meal, and it comes out cold. Where we may not all have been, is where two Florida men found themselves last week: behind the trigger of a firearm, pointing it at the employee who messed up their order.

“I don’t play about my food,” Jawan Davis yelled at a McDonald's drive-through employee with a pistol in hand. The man refused to acquiesce a cold burger and demanded the fast-food chain remake his order fresh. According to The New York Daily News, Davis and passenger, Jordon Dunn, were both arrested by Flagler County Sheriff's Department for the incident.

The employees did their best to remain calm but they described the situation as “life-threatening.” The servers told Davis and Dunn they would remake their burgers but instead, retreated to call the police.

When police arrived, the two claimed to be, “just playing around with the gun.” Officers found a stolen handgun as well as a bb gun in the car.

Jawan David and Jordon Dunn were charged with aggravated assault, weapons possession, grand theft with a firearm and larceny. The duo is being held on a $13,000 and $10,500 bond respectively.