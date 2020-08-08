The anti-mask movement is getting bold. Fox 13 News reports that one anti-masker spit in the face of a child who was wearing a mask. The incident took place at Ricky T's, which is a bar in Pinellas County, Florida.

47-year-old Jason Copenhaver was in the pub, and walked up to a young boy who was sitting at a nearby table. The boy was wearing a mask. According to police, Copenhaver told the child to take his mask off. Copenhaver, who was intoxicated, also demanded that the child shake his hand. After the kid refused, Copenhaver grabbed the boy's arm and drew him in closely. In his drunken state, Copenhaver's spit flew from his mouth while berating the kid. The police report corroborates this account, stating, “Victim stated that [Copenhaver] was in such close proximity that spit particles from [Copenhaver’s] mouth landed in his face." At that moment Copenhaver said, "You now have coronavirus."

According to his arrest affidavit, Copenhaver also approached a worker who tried to de-escalate the situation in a "threatening manner and attempted to strike him twice." He was arrested on charges of simple battery and disorderly conduct and told police that he was unsure if he had COVID-19 and had never been tested.