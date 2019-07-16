The Florida Gators football players will receive plenty of Air Jordan gear throughout the upcoming season, but none will be as exclusive as the Air Jordan 11 their head coach, Dan Mullen, recently laced up.

As seen on the feet of Mullen during SEC Media Day earlier this week, the custom Florida Gators Air Jordan 11 features a white upper with a blue gator design on the patent leather overlay. Additional details include the Gators logo on the tongue and Mullen's initials on the heel.

This isn't the first time that Mullen stepped out in a pair of kicks that his players' would approve of. Last July, he showed off a customized version of the white Levi's x Air Jordan 4 collab, and during his Mississippi State days he broke out some Yeezys for SEC Media Day.

After the Gators inked their deal with Jordan Brand in 2017, Mullen told CBSSports.com:

"I can't wait to roll into SEC Media Days with a fresh pair of Jordan's. I will be rocking them in recruiting as well," Mullen said. "Recruits are always asking about swag and what kind of gear we have. Obviously, it is a great marketing and branding advantage to be associated with the Jordan Brand -- and at the same time, the gear is comfortable and functional for our players."

Take a closer look at his latest custom footwear below.