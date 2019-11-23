The Florida man is one thing but apparently, the dogs in Florida are also up to some wild sh*t. A new video that surfaced this week shows a dog behind the wheel of a vehicle. Now, we've all seen those hilarious pictures and videos of owners putting their dog on their lap while they drive but this was entirely different. The dog was in the driver's seat, after putting the car in reverse, doing donuts for about an hour, according to a neighbor. However, the neighbor didn't even realize it was a dog at first.

"First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I'm like OK what are they doing," neighbor Anne Sabol told WPBF. "The cops came and I'm like OK."

It's alarming that a dog was in the middle of a cul-de-sac doing donuts but it may have been a bit more concerning if it was a human. Sabol admitted, "And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like they should give that thing a license."

The dog did do some damage but nothing completely permanent. Sabol said that the dog hit a mailbox, a few garbage cans and bricks. Ultimately, no one was harmed. Police believe that the owner probably just left the door open.