Who wants whatever KW Miller is smoking?

The Florida congressional candidate was wylin' out on Twitter this weekend, spewing some bizarre conspiracy theories that are completely unfounded about Beyoncé and Patti Labelle.

Speaking out about Black Lives Matter and several high-ranking celebrities in particular, KW Miller attempted to make a point when he claimed that Beyoncé isn't even a Black woman...

"Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi," he wrote on social media.

He continued, "She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!"

Miller then went on to take aim at Patti Labelle, one of the most unproblematic artists. He claimed that she is also a puppet for the Illuminati...

"Patti LaBelle is another Illuminati globalist puppet," wrote the man running for Congress. "1991: 'I’m under your spell. I don’t want to break free. You can make a slave out of me. I worship you and nobody else. I pledge my love to you forever.'"

Apparently, there's even a secret plan in place to reinstate Barack Obama as the President of the United States. Now, that's one conspiracy theory that we could actually run with. How do we take part in that?

What do you make of KW Miller's strange rantings?

[via]