Paris Fashion Week seldom comes without its share of scandalous looks, and this season was no exception. It seems that Black Widow actress Florence Pugh is the starlet taking the heat this time around for her bold decision to step out in a stunning, sheer, hot pink gown for the Valentino haute couture show.

The 26-year-old carried herself with complete confidence, not using any sort of undergarment to cover her nipples, which were left visible under the bright fabric. "Technically they're covered?" she joked in an Instagram upload on Saturday, poking fun at the app's strict community guidelines regarding posting women's breasts.

Just a day later, after seeing all the online backlash aimed at her, Pugh penned a lengthier post to express her feelings about all the unnecessary drama.

"I was excited to wear it, not a wink of me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during or even now after," the Midsommar star told her fans. "It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be."

According to Pugh, several people have been aggressively letting her know how disappointed they are by her "tiny t*ts," telling her that she should be "embarrassed by being so 'flat-chested.'"





"It makes me wonder what happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body..?" the U.K. native openly pondered. "If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know."

In conclusion, she wrote, "Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women. Respect humans. Life will get a whole lot easier, I promise. And all because of two cute little nipples."

