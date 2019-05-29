Flo Rida Returns From Hiatus To Drop "Snack" With E-40 & Sage The Gemini

Flo Rida has been gone for a minute, but his legacy has been kept alive on wedding dance floors across America. Once a staple of the modern radio landscape through songs like "Get Low" and "Club Can't Handle Me," Flo Rida's Midas touch for creating crossover hits was nigh unparalleled. Whether you liked them or hated them, you damn sure couldn't ignore them - at least, until the magic waned, and Flo Rida's output slowed significantly. Though his 2015 EP My House did find commercial success on the Billboard charts, it's been relatively quiet in the interim. At least, until now.

Today, Flo Rida has come through with a brand new single, tapping E-40 and Sage The Gemini for "Snack." The melodic, sensual cut may borrow similar subject matter as his hits of yore, yet there's a grown man maturity to be found on this go-around. True, Flo Rida still has love for the female form, but his gaze has shifted from Applebottom Jeans to cutoff shorts. Throw in a slick, standout verse from the irreplaceable Forty Water, and "Snack" makes up for in charm what it lacks in radio immediacy. What do you think of Flo Rida's return?

