They've known each other for years and have been photographed at events and spending leisurely time together, so it's unsurprising that Flo Rida and Ashanti's names have been at the center of gossip. Back in 2019, Ashanti appeared at the rapper's birthday party in Los Angeles, and last year, he attended her birthday festivities in Antigua. With all the chatter that's been about these two, it's surprising that no confirmation or denial has been given regarding their relationship.



Thaddaeus McAdams / Contributor / Getty Images

The rumor mill kicked up a notch once again after a photo of the two allegedly on vacation began to circulate. Some have argued that because they have been longtime friends, it's normal for them to spend time together. Both artists have kept their romances close to the chest and aren't often photographed with partners, nor do they share information about their significant others.

The latest set of vacation pictures come courtesy of Flo Rida who uploaded them over on Instagram. While there were shots that showed him alone with Ashanti, it seems that the vacation was a group affair. Check out a few photos of these two together below.