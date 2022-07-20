Flo Milli's Long-Awaited Debut Album "You Still Here, Ho?" Is Here

Flo Milli had fans waiting impatiently for her debut album following a string of promising singles over the past few months. You Still Here, Ho? was expected to drop on streaming services on Friday but the Mobile, AL rapper revealed on Twitter that she, too, couldn't wait any longer. "F*ck Friday.. might just drop my album @ midnight," she tweeted on Wednesday evening. She kept her word and by midnight, the project was finally available in its 17-song glory. With Tiffany Pollard holding down the intro and outro of the project, Flo Milli holds down the majority of her project on her own. However, Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty do make appearances on the tracklist.

Check out Flo Milli's debut album below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.