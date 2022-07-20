mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flo Milli's Long-Awaited Debut Album "You Still Here, Ho?" Is Here

July 20, 2022 11:38
CoverCover

You Still Here, Ho?
Flo Milli

Flo Milli surprises fans with the release of her debut album days before it was scheduled to drop.


Flo Milli had fans waiting impatiently for her debut album following a string of promising singles over the past few months. You Still Here, Ho? was expected to drop on streaming services on Friday but the Mobile, AL rapper revealed on Twitter that she, too, couldn't wait any longer. "F*ck Friday.. might just drop my album @ midnight," she tweeted on Wednesday evening. She kept her word and by midnight, the project was finally available in its 17-song glory. With Tiffany Pollard holding down the intro and outro of the project, Flo Milli holds down the majority of her project on her own. However, Babyface Ray and Rico Nasty do make appearances on the tracklist.

Check out Flo Milli's debut album below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Flo Milli tiffany pollard rico nasty Babyface Ray
