Flo Milli, the self-proclaimed "Princess of Rap," has steadily been building a reputation as one of Hip Hop's most impressive new acts. Last summer, the Mobile, Alabama upstart dropped the well-received project Ho, why is you here ?, and two months into 2021, she has already shared two incredible singles, "Roaring 20s" and "Nasty," with Rubi Rose, Mulatto, and Rich The Kid. Now, with all eyes on her, Flo Milli has teamed up with Spotify to create a mini-documentary to properly introduce the sensational new artist.

For the latest installment in Spotify's RADAR mini-documentary series, Flo Milli takes viewers on a journey through her rise as an artist, from hopping on a bus to move to Atlanta to her massive breakout in 2019. The five-minute clip showcases Flo Milli's confidence and personality as she reveals her goals and aspirations. Various members of her family also make appearances to offer praise for the rising Alabama rapper, with her mother calling her "spontaneous" and "bubbly" and her grandmother bringing light to her past scholarly achievements.

For a deeper look into Flo Milli's background and her rise as one of Hip-Hop's most noteworthy female talents, check out the mini Spotify documentary below.