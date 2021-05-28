The nominations were announced for the 2021 BET Awards on Thursday and fans were outraged about one specific category. While Yung Bleu may be pissed off about being snubbed in the Best New Artist category, hip-hop fans voiced their displeasure with the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist category after some artists, namely Flo Milli and the City Girls, were left out of consideration for the award.

Among the women nominated for the award are Cardi B, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Coi Leray, and Saweetie. People on social media were quick to throw accusations against BET, calling out the network for alleged colorism after snubbing Flo Milli and City Girls.

"The only explanation for Flo Milli being left out is colorism bc it’s def not a lack of talent," wrote a disgruntled fan on Twitter, getting over 2,500 retweets and 13,000 likes. "Coi being nominated for BET Female Hip Hop award before FloMilli & City Girls is deff colorism," said another person, earning 22,000 likes on the post. "Also where's KenTheMan? Yung Baby Tate?"

On Thursday evening, Flo Milli's name was trending on the social platform as fans discussed the possible reasons why she was left out of this category despite being nominated for Best New Artist. Flo is only nominated for that one award. Meanwhile, City Girls were only nominated for Best Group.

Check out some tweets below about the snubs. Do you think Flo Milli deserved more recognition during the nomination ceremony?