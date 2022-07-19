It's about to be a big weekend for female rap, with new albums arriving from both Rico Nasty, who's due to drop off her Las Ruinas album, as well as 22-year-old Flo Milli, who's set to make her debut with her You Still Here, Ho? project on July 22nd.

The release date for the upcoming release was unveiled last week along with her "No Face" single, and earlier today (July 19), the Alabama-born lyricist delivered the 17-song-long tracklist.

Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images

While Milli will be handling titles like "Conceited," "Pretty Girls," "On My Nerves," and "Big Steppa" on her own, she tapped New York's own Tiffany Pollard to assist her with the intro, and Babyface Ray will come through with a verse or two on the fourth title, "Hottie."

The only other feature on the album actually comes from Rico on "Pay Day," meaning she'll have double to celebrate this weekend what with her own arrival and this sure-fire collaboration. The rap divas have linked up on the beat in the past, also spitting about dollar bills on "Money."

You Still Here, Ho? follows Milli's 2020 Ho, why is you here ? mixtape which includes hits like "Beef FloMix," "In The Party," and "Not Friendly."

Check out the full tracklist below, and tap back in with HNHH this weekend to stream new releases from your favourite artists.





You Still Here, Ho? Tracklist:

1. Intro: HBIC (Tiffany Pollard Speaks)

2. Come Outside

3. Bed Time

4. Hottie (feat. Babyface Ray)

5. Conceited

6. PBC

7. Pretty Girls

8. Do It Better

9. No Face

10. On My Nerves

11. Big Steppa

12. Pay Day (feat. Rico Nasty)

13. F N G M

14. Tilted Halo

15. Outro: I Love New York

16. Roaring 20's (Bonus Track)

17. Ice Baby (Bonus Track)