Flo Milli Shares Cool New Track, “Ice Baby”

Earlier this month, Flo Milli debuted her new track “Ice Baby” with a live performance on A COLORS SHOW. Now, the 21-year-old has shared the song across streaming platforms so her fans can sing along virtually anywhere.

The young starlet starts out strong with confident bars, rapping, “Hop in the car and I race (Skrrt)/I see the stars in the Wraith (Yeah)/Talkin’ my shit in your face (Face)/I might just spit in your face (Huh?).” Her infectious attitude carries through all two minutes and 49 seconds of the track.

Although she hasn’t dropped an album since her 2020 debut, Ho, why is you here? the young rapper has been steady sharing singles all 2021 long. Hits like “Roaring 20s” and “Nasty” featuring Rubi Rose have been in rotation for months now, and the Atlanta native assisted on songs like “Clap For ‘Em,” “To The Money,” and “Family Matters,” just to name a few.

If you were at Rolling Loud yesterday, you may have seen the “Pussycat Doll” rapper perform. Check out a photo from her stage set below, and make sure to stream Flo Milli’s latest release, “Ice Baby.”

Quotable Lyrics:

Money my mood, make a million a month

This easy like Evel Knievel to stunt

In order to get it, bitch, you gotta hunt

I'm done with the gossip, believe what you want (Bitch)