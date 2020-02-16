mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flo Milli Returns With "My Attitude"

Milca P.
February 16, 2020 00:14
Flo Milli shares her newest track.


Finding great success in a relatively short catalog, Alabama upstart Flo Milli has returned to continue her winning streak with "My Attitude."

Per usual, the young emcee's cheeky lyrics and juvenile delivery add into a recipe for success for the 20-year-old as she maintains her coy demeanor. The clip is a colorful joint set in the backdrop of a school as she runs rampant, per her M.O.

According to Flo Milli, the track is crafted "about girls being sassy and petty, but more so in a way of finding their inner confidence. I’m all about female empowerment."

Quotable Lyrics

Bitch, why you following us everywhere?
Hoe, you act like a kid
I pray to God I never lose myself over some dick
Hol' on, but I’ll ride his shit
And I’ma let you do it too, let’s see who he gon’ pick

