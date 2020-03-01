mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flo Milli Joins Trap Beckham On "Back It Up"

Milca P.
February 29, 2020 22:40
Back It Up
Trap Beckham Feat. Flo Milli

Trap Beckham recruits Flo Milli for a new banger.


Both Trap Beckham and Flo Milli have become synonymous with a hit or two, and now the two young emcee are joining forces as Beckham expands the catalog with his latest "Back It Up" selection. The track is right up the alley of both artists as it reverts to all the makings of a party anthem on both ends. 

The new track serves as the single to lead up to Trap Beckham's forthcoming Make America Shake Again EP. The Florida-bred emcee plans to kill two birds with one stone by attached the project's campaign to a voter registration effort in tandem with this year's presidential election.

Quotable Lyrics

Walkin' round with all that booty
Why you gotta be so moody
Finer than a motherfuckin' bitch
Attitude like Judge Judy

