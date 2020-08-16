Flo Milli Is The Latest To Join SAYGRACE On "Boys Ain't Shit"

SAYGRACE is one of the new voices for women who's undoubtedly on her way to do some major things in the coming years. The release of her debut project, The Defining Moments Of SAYGRACE: Girlhood, Fuckboys & Situationships, served as a solid introduction to the singer but it was her single, "Boys Ain't Shit" that really stuck with the masses. The song's spawned several remixes that landed on an eponymous six-track EP in May that included remixes from Becky G, Audrey Mika, and more.

The latest to hop on the single is one of the hottest women in rap right now -- Flo Milli. Sliding through with a quick sixteen, Flo Milli demolishes the dancehall-influenced rhythms with bossiness and sass while playing with her flows and melodies. "Wait, run that back/ Who would I be to kiss your ass," she raps. "If I cut you off, then you gon' stay in the past/ 'Cause I know this pussy gon' have you runnin' back."

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Boy, you must be trippin', I don't think you get it

These n***as ain't shit and I ain't shit right wit' 'em

You got it so wrong, you got it so twisted

You need to stay gone and hop out your feelings (Flo Milli shit)

