Flo Milli Hops On Destiny Rogers R&B Banger "Simon Say"

She's making the most of her 2021 XXL Freshman class reign and hopes to prove to the public that she deserves to be next in line. Flo Milli has been commanding attention throughout 2020 and 2021, and after she released her inclusion in the XXL cypher, the Alabama artist wants people to know that she's more than just a pretty face.

On Friday (August 27), Flo popped up on Destiny Rogers's smooth banger "Simon Say." The California singer stays true to those West Coast vibes and she reportedly spoke about the track, revealing that it is meant to showcase empowerment for the ladies. “One of the main messages I want to put out in my songs is the idea of being an independent woman and a boss b*tch,” the singer said. “‘Simon Say’ is about knowing what you’re capable of, and never letting anyone hold you down.”

After Flo Milli shared a post about the single, Destiny jumped in her comments to add, "Yesss!! thanks again for hoppin on this sh*t! we goin crazy w this one!" Stream "Simon Say" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Hit the fade away, tongue out, Michael Jordan (23)

Hit the dash, like magic

If you ball, then ball, don’t pass

I just need the most and I just been on the road

I been doin’ shows and I bet you gonna show up

