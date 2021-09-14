Coi Leray turned heads with her breath-taking display at New York Fashion Week, stepping out on a couple of skin-baring outfits that had everybody talking on social media. In one of her outfits, the New Jersey-raised rapper wore a top that exposed her breasts, covering her nipples with tape. Then, she was spotted wearing another revealing outfit, embracing her body with a see-through sheer top, and leaving the nipple tape at home.

Much like Coi did, fellow rapper Flo Milli decided to make a strong statement at NYFW, going one step further than Coi did and wearing a full-body sheer outfit, which left very little to the imagination.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Girl you so fuckin perfect," she wrote to herself, posting a gallery of pictures of her head-turning outfit. The lace bodysuit was designed by Mr. Saturday, and it has Flo's fans absolutely raving.

"U BETTER EAT," commented Lil Nas X on the pictures. "Shut It Down," said Trinidad James. Wale also chimed in with multiple fire emojis.

You can check out the photos here.

Flo Milli also served looks at the MTV VMAs this weekend, wearing a dazzling silver dress. The budding style icon sure knows what she's doing.

What do you think of Flo's recent looks?



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images