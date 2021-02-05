Flo Milli Glitzes & Glams Her Way To The "Roaring 20s"

Flo Milli is rap's next it-girl in her stunning music video for "Roaring 20s".

Flo Milli is far and beyond the most fun rapper in the world. The 21-year-old Alabama native has taken the world by storm with her playful, lively, and in-your-face delivery, stunning her fans with her Ho, why is you here? project.

Following up on her success last year, Flo started off the year with the release of her Fiddler On The Roof-sampling new single "Roaring 20s". The track is unlike anything you've heard lately, traveling back many decades and presenting us more of the rapper's budding genius. On the cover artwork, she reeked of Great Gatsby energy, and she's officially returning with the music video for "Roaring 20s", which is extraordinary in itself.

The massive production paints Flo Milli as the next superstar in rap, going through the dance choreography on stage in costuming that is perfect for the era. Of course, her moves are a little more modernized over Kenny Beats production.

Watch the dope new video for Flo Milli's "Roaring 20s" above and be sure to watch our latest interview with the rising star below.