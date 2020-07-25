Flo Milli Flips A Classic Snoop Dogg Flow On "May I"

Flo Milli has been seriously gaining traction within the past year but evidently, her trajectory is aiming towards stardom. Her bubbly delivery is amplified by her equally animated production choices have turned her into one of the most promising artists that have gone viral off of TikTok.

Yesterday marked the release of her debut project, Ho, why is you here? that includes some of her biggest hits such as "Beef FloMix" and "In The Party." But throughout the 12-track project, she proves to have much more in store like ont he song, "May I." Interpolating Snoop Dogg's iconic bars from "Gin & Juice," Flo Milli asserts position in this rap game with a versatile flow. Oh, and the beat is insane.

Check out a highlight off of Ho, why is you here?

Quotable Lyrics

Fashion week, I made a killing

Numbers goin' up, breakin' the charts on a billion

If you ain't lovin', now you do times two

I'm wit' your daddy gettin' nasty like the 2 Live Crew

Word to Stevie, they can't see me like Do I Do

And if you cross me, I won't hesitate to shit on you, bitch

