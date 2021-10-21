Flo Milli Debuts New Single "Ice Baby" With A Colors Performance

Flo Milli is officially back with new music, previewing her new single "Ice Baby" with a performance on A COLORS SHOW.

One of social media's favorite new women in rap, Flo Milli has been rising to the top of the game for the last couple of years, shining on songs including "In The Party," "Beef FloMix," "Mean," and more. She's been busy doing features for artists like Rich The Kid, Destiny Rogers, GoldLink, and others, but she hasn't released any solo singles since "Roaring 20s." That changes next week with the release of "Ice Baby," her new single which she performed on A COLORS SHOW.

Dressed in all-blue with a pink background, Flo Milli put on a captivating show as she premiered her new single, which has all kinds of braggadocious bars, fun vibes, and lots of attitude.

Stay tuned for the official release of "Ice Baby" on October 29, and catch Flo Milli at Rolling Loud in New York next week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody follow me, real n***as follow me

Bitch n***as follow me, mad 'cause I gotta be

One of the bitches gettin' money in this economy

You sick about it? Do somethin' about it, happy Halloween

Scary-ass ho

Lookin' like Cinderella lost her shoe

That lil' budget won't make me move

I'm too rich to lose my cool