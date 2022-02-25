Flo Milli Caps Off Black History Month With "PBC (Pretty Black Cute)"

Mobile, Alabama-based artist Flo Milli is back with her new anthem, "PBC (Pretty Black Cute)." The empowering new record brings Flo's confidence to the forefront with the princess of rap fully understanding the assignment and giving what she needed to give.

The 22-year-old rapper isn't voguing on the new song, she's "Floguing," drawing inspiration from some of the most iconic Black magazine covers for the artwork. She first premiered the YoungFyre-produced anthem while walking the runway at Tia Adeola’s NYFW show.

As she sets herself up for a strong 2022 campaign, check out Flo Milli's new single, "PBC," below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pretty, black, cute

Flower tattoo

Vintage on my bag

YSL shoes

She B-I-G-M-A-D

I know

He B-R-O-K-A-E

I know, it shows