Flo Milli Caps Off Black History Month With "PBC (Pretty Black Cute)"

Alex Zidel
February 25, 2022 10:10
Flo Milli works her magic on her new single, "PBC."


Mobile, Alabama-based artist Flo Milli is back with her new anthem, "PBC (Pretty Black Cute)." The empowering new record brings Flo's confidence to the forefront with the princess of rap fully understanding the assignment and giving what she needed to give.

The 22-year-old rapper isn't voguing on the new song, she's "Floguing," drawing inspiration from some of the most iconic Black magazine covers for the artwork. She first premiered the YoungFyre-produced anthem while walking the runway at Tia Adeola’s NYFW show.

As she sets herself up for a strong 2022 campaign, check out Flo Milli's new single, "PBC," below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

Pretty, black, cute
Flower tattoo
Vintage on my bag
YSL shoes
She B-I-G-M-A-D
I know
He B-R-O-K-A-E
I know, it shows

