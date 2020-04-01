mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flo Milli Brushes Off The Envy On "Not Friendly"

Aron A.
March 31, 2020 21:01
Flo Milli is back with an upbeat banger with "Not Friendly."


Although music industry activity has been put on hold temporarily, we've been getting a ton of dope music in recent times, especially from artists that are just starting to catch a buzz right now. Flo Milli is among the artists that everyone should be keeping an eye out for this year. After making rounds on Soundcloud with "Beef FloMix" last year, which has recently gained even more traction on TikTok, she's received praise from Cardi B, Rico Nasty, SZA, and Halle Berry.

Today, she returned with her latest single, "Not Friendly." With rambunctious energy and infectious hook, she flexes her lyrical dexterity and aggressive delivery on the record which is bound to keep her buzz running high.

Check her latest record, "Not Friendly" below.

Quotable Lyrics
Girls be acting
I can tell that you're pretending
These hoes really be jealous
That's the reason I'm not friendly
I hear these haters talking shit
It really don't offend me
'Cause in the crowd full of pussies
I see that you blending

