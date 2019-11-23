Flipp Dinero Taps Kodak Black On "Till Im Gone"

Flipp Dinero had 2018 on lock with the release of "Leave Me Alone." It was the banger that helped catch the attention of DJ Khaled but also the rest of Hollywood's elite. He finally released his new project, Love For Guala, yesterday which he mainly holds down his own but the features he did get are fire. Kodak Black appears on the closing track, aptly titled, "Till Im Gone." Recorded before Kodak's stint in prison, the two rappers hop on a smooth instrumental with a sing-rap delivery. Flipp Dinero reflects on rough times before fame while Kodak details paranoia, incarceration, and spirituality.

Love For Guala also includes appearances from two other New York City natives, Rich The Kid and Jay Critch, as well as Lil Baby.

Quotable Lyrics

I swear that I'd never tell but I would probably lie, though

They gon' send me back to jail if they know what I know

God'll send me back to hell if he knew what I know