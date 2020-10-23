mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flipp Dinero Calls On A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "No No No"

Erika Marie
October 23, 2020 01:18
807 Views
20
1
InstagramInstagram
Instagram

No No No
Flipp Dinero Feat. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
94% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The rappers enjoy their lives of luxury on their latest single.


New York collided on "No No No" as Flipp Dinero tapped his friend A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to help him out on his new single. We've heard from Dinero a few times this year as the 24-year-old rising artist has released music videos for "Looking at Me" with Rich The Kid and "How I Move" with Lil Baby. Last year, Flipp gave fans his debut studio album Love For Guala, and since that time, he's been in the studio cooking up his next project that we still haven't heard much about.

On "No No No," you'll find Dinero living up to his moniker as he raps about money and the life of luxury that his newfound fame has afforded him. However, he also shares that he shares his wealth with his loved ones to show that he's working hard for his team, staying focused on one goal to the next. Stream "No No No" by Flipp Dinero featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Clear all my thought but my vision can't move
'Cause I'm focused on millis, like b*tch what it do? (Ayy, yeah)
I tell my momma, see I got them racks (Oh)
Watch how I slide, keep a toolie attached (Oh)
What I do for the guys and I do for respect (Oh yeah)

Flipp Dinero
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  807
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Flipp Dinero A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Flipp Dinero Calls On A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "No No No"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject