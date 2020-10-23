Flipp Dinero Calls On A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie For "No No No"

New York collided on "No No No" as Flipp Dinero tapped his friend A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie to help him out on his new single. We've heard from Dinero a few times this year as the 24-year-old rising artist has released music videos for "Looking at Me" with Rich The Kid and "How I Move" with Lil Baby. Last year, Flipp gave fans his debut studio album Love For Guala, and since that time, he's been in the studio cooking up his next project that we still haven't heard much about.

On "No No No," you'll find Dinero living up to his moniker as he raps about money and the life of luxury that his newfound fame has afforded him. However, he also shares that he shares his wealth with his loved ones to show that he's working hard for his team, staying focused on one goal to the next. Stream "No No No" by Flipp Dinero featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Clear all my thought but my vision can't move

'Cause I'm focused on millis, like b*tch what it do? (Ayy, yeah)

I tell my momma, see I got them racks (Oh)

Watch how I slide, keep a toolie attached (Oh)

What I do for the guys and I do for respect (Oh yeah)