Flipp Dinero & Rich The Kid Have A Message For Club Creepers With Their "Looking At Me" Music Video

In case you need tips on what to do when she's staring at you from across the club.

Following the November 2019 release of his debut album, Love for Guala, Flipp Dinero is continuing to promote the record well into 2020 by dropping visuals for his new Rick The Kid-assisted single "Looking At Me."

Many of us have been in the situation of being in a club and feeling like all eyes are on you, especially if you're popping bottles, so it's no surprise that Flipp would let art imitate life for this video directed by LA-based filmmaker Damien Sandoval. Over the span of three minutes and 43 seconds, bottles and baddies with big booties to match create an atmosphere that could heat up even the coldest of winters. Luckily for this duo, it appears that both emcees decided to keep all the goods for themselves as they party away with a wall-to-wall capacity of beautiful females. Must be nice, fellas!

Check out the official music video for "Looking At Me" by Flipp Dinero featuring Rick The Kid above, and give a listen to Love For Guala right now on all streaming platforms.