Flipp Dinero & Lil Baby Take Things To The Edge In Their Video For "How I Move"

Proving the window is never a bad exit plan to avoid a sticky situation.

After teaming up with Rich The Kid in the music video for "Looking At Me" that dropped a few weeks ago, Flipp Dinero is now pairing with Lil Baby for another single off his Love For Guala album titled "How I Move."



Photo by HNHH

As the fourth single to drop off the project since it was released back in November 2019, "How I Move" takes things into a move cinematic route visually. The theme is pulled straight from an Oceans 11-style heist plot, with scenes that include cops, money hidden inside of the walls and the grand finale going down in the middle of one seriously lit house party. Ok, maybe that last part isn't where you'd find George Clooney or Brad Pitt kicking back at, but for rap stars like Flipp and Lil Baby it pretty much just looks like business as per usual. Can't wait for the sequel!

Watch the music video for "How I Move" by Flipp Dinero featuring Lil Baby above, and give a listen to Love For Guala right now on steaming platforms like TIDAL where you can listen to our latest staff-curated HNHH TIDAL Wave playlist. Let us know who had the best roundup of songs!