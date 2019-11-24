Flipp Dinero & Jay Critch Stack Up Their Chips On New Song "Fritolays": Listen

After exploding onto the scene with his smash hit “Leave Me Alone,” Brooklyn native Flipp Dinero decided to come through on Friday and share his long awaited debut album LOVE FOR GUALA, featuring guest appearances from Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Rich The Kid, and fellow New Yorker Jay Critch. "I try to give fans what they want before I give them what they need… there’s a transition from hood sounds to a more universal sound: it starts with songs from the street, then love songs, to ending with songs about growth and being a man,” Flipp said of the project.

One of the tracks thats been getting some early praise is the record with Jay Critch called “Fritolays,” which finds the two NYC spitters rapping about stacking up their chips & J’s over production from Cam Beats.

Take a listen and let us know what you think. LOVE FOR GUALA out now.

Quotable Lyrics:

I told my mama one day I'd get paid

She takin' trips when it's cold in the winter

Daddy gon' smile while I hop out the rental

I pray for my sins, asking God to forgive 'em

I chase the chips all I want, Frito Lay

I pull the flip while it's out of the rental

All for the guala, it's only the guala

I swear shit is stuck up all up in my mental

- Flipp