The latest rapper to find themselves wrapped up in a slew of damning criminal charges comes from Flint, Michigan and goes by the name of Cliff Mac. As HipHopDX reports, the 31-year-old was formally charged on Wednesday (August 24) with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury, murder-for-hire resulting in personal injury and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The Eastern District of Michigan Attorney's Office's indictment alleges that Clifton E. Terry III arranged to pay 25-year-old Andre D. Sims $10K to kill a woman in Sterling Heights on his behalf.

The younger man reportedly travelled to Flint from Grand Rapids in late November of 2020 to secure a vehicle. On the 28th of that month, Sims drive to the victim's house and parked across the street.

Two hours later, his target left the house and seven to eight shots were fired. While the victim was ultimately struck several times, she survived and drove off to safety. Sims is said to have left the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex, and Mac picked him up. At the time, the two agreed upon a $2,500 payment for the failed murder attempt.

The entire altercation was caught on the victim's home security camera and even caught her mother screaming out as she watched on. Since then, reported text messages between Mac and Sims have been made public knowledge.

Now that he's been charged, Cliff Mac is facing 20 years maximum in prison, as well as a fine of up to $250K for the murder-for-hire charges. Besides that, he's also looking at a mandatory 10-year minimum or a maximum of life with another fine of up to $250K for aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

The 31-year-old was also charged with first-degree murder in a separate case for his alleged role in the killing of Devaroe Davis last August.

For Sims' part, he was indicted in the murder-for-hire case back in March of this year and was recently sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder in the shooting death of a 65-year-old woman.

