If you're reading this you've probably been on a plane or two and had the option to order a beverage while in the sky. There have been a few reports regarding the quality of drinks while on an airplane and flight attendant Jamila Hardwick has opened up about the latter to Inside Edition. When it comes to hot drinks such as coffee and tea, Jamila suggests you think twice about ordering due to the cleanliness of the water.

"The thing about the coffee and tea, the [water] pipes are rarely cleaned,” she told the publication, admitting that other flight attendants rarely order warm beverages. Time-wise, Diet Coke is a headache for staffers since the fizziness of a can makes pouring just one cup feel like a lifetime. “I don’t know what it is about the chemistry in Diet Coke and us being 40,000 feet in the air. By the time we pour it, we could have three other drinks poured,” she said.



Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

As for other tips, Jamila said it's wise to always wipe your table trays with sanitary wipes and consider bringing your own pillow and blanket for long flights. “Bring your own. These get washed, but we are not so sure how great they are washed. Same for the pillow. They will take the lining off the pillow and give you a new one but you still have the pillow in there that's dirty,” she explained.