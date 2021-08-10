Flee Lord & Roc Marciano Tap Stove God Cooks For “Trim the Fat”

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano announced their joint project Delgado last month. The project, entirely produced by Roc Marciano, serves as Flee Lord's follow-up Rammellzee produced entirely by DJ Muggs. With the project due out on Aug. 27th, the two have united to unveil the first single off of the project, "Trim The Far" ft. Stove God Cooks.

"The project that Roc and I put together has some amazing features, and we spent a good amount of time trying to figure out who we were going to tap for which song, but with âTrim The Fat,â as soon as I heard the beat, before I even recorded my vocals, I knew I needed Stove God to touch this,â Flee Lord told Complex. âI ran it by Roc and he felt the same way. Knowing how crazy Stove God was going to go on this motivated me to and I went to work. After Roc and I heard Stoveâs verse, there was no doubt that we had to kick things off with âTrim The Fat.â"

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't talkin' on the phone, you n***as hot

I ain't talkin' -- fuck it

You ain't on the shit that I'm on

You ain't 'bout to ship my guys on

All smoke out of electric cars

Shooter hangin' out the Porsche Taycan