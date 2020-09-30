Flee Lord Unleashes New Project "Lord Talk Trilogy"

There might not be a rapper that's been as productive as Flee Lord this year. The rapper's unleashed project after project one after another including solo offerings and collab projects alongside 38 Spesh and Mephux. This week, the rapper came through with his latest project, Lord Talk Trilogy. Laced up with 10 tracks in total, Flee Lord's latest body of work continues his hot streak in 2020 without compromising the quality of his pen. That raw, guttural feel of East Coast boom-bap bleeds through the production. Eto, T.F. and Ransom come through with guest verses while production is handled by godBLESSbeatz.

Check out Flee Lord's latest project, Lord Talk Trilogy below along with the tracklist.