Flee Lord Keeps It G On "Line Stay Buzzin"

Yesterday, New York rapper Flee Lord came through with another project, following up the recent Pray For The Evil 2 which arrived a little over a month ago. This time he's lined up Lord Talk Trilogy, a concise and expectedly grimy ten-song effort that clocks in at a reasonable twenty-seven-minute runtime. Should you pine for the spirit of Mobb Deep's early music, or the high-intensity work of Onyx and Sticky Fingaz' solo music, Flee Lord might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

For those unfamiliar with what the Prodigy protege brings to the table, look no further than the early highlight "Line Stay Buzzin'," a piano-driven underground banger that's as grimy as they come. "Griselda gave me light, now I'm taking flight," he spits, alluding to his affiliation with Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher. "Twelve drops in twelve months, I ain't sellin' nathan white / kids eatin', touring now, ain't no crib-leaving / gotta hold a conference call if we need a big meeting."

Check it out for yourself now, and sound off -- are you keeping Flee Lord on your radar? If so, be sure to stream Lord Talk Trilogy right here.

