Flee Lord & Westside Gunn Get Melodic On "R&B Lords"

On Friday, New York lyricist Flee Lord linked up with Mephux to conjure up Pray For The Evil 2, a grimy dose of cinematic and dark underground hip-hop. Lined with plenty of standout cuts to unpack (listen to the album in full right here), one of the immediate highlights arrives early in the game with the Westside Gunn-assisted "R&B Lords."

Now, if you're one of those who isn't down for Gunn's particular brand of off-kilter melodies, the full extent of its charm will likely be lost on you. Yet if you're on board for the animated dynamism of Griselda's spirited orchestrator, "R&B Lords" is nothing short of majestic. Off the bat, Mephux laces a lovely ballroom banger, the perfect exit music for a film. The unique instrumental allows both Gunn and Lord to slow down their flows, catching new pockets as they flex. While it might not be the expected selection from Flee's latest, there's something unique about "R&B Lord" that really catches the ear -- see your self now.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Gave my shooter five K up front, light your house pronto

Two bullets in his forehead -- BOOM BOOM -- this shit hit like Jon Bones

Valentino camo moccasins, all my jewels in the drop again

