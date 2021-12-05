mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flee Lord & Tiona Deniece Join Forces On "Mask & Glove"

Aron A.
December 05, 2021 15:47
616 Views
01
4
CoverCover

Mask & Glove
Flee Lord & Tiona D.

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Flee Lord and Tiona Deniece deliver 10 songs of heat on "Mask & Glove."


Flee Lord's hustle is unmatched, especially in the past few years. A protege of Mobb Deep's Prodigy, Flee Lord has not only been putting his best foot forward with his recent string of releases, many of which serve as collaborative efforts. By the time October rolled around, he was already on his third release of the year.

Before the year comes to a close, the rapper squeezed in one more project alongside Tiona Deniece titled, Mask & Glove. The 10-song project merges Tiona's sweet melodies with Flee Lord's rugged flows. The project's production credit includes Roc Marciano, Camoflauge Monk, Suga Jay, and more. In terms of features, G4 JAG and BVNGS appear on the tracklist. 

Check out Flee Lord and Tiona Deniece's new project, Mask & Glove below.

4 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Flee Lord & Tiona Deniece Join Forces On "Mask & Glove"
01
4
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject