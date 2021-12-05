Flee Lord & Tiona Deniece Join Forces On "Mask & Glove"

Flee Lord's hustle is unmatched, especially in the past few years. A protege of Mobb Deep's Prodigy, Flee Lord has not only been putting his best foot forward with his recent string of releases, many of which serve as collaborative efforts. By the time October rolled around, he was already on his third release of the year.

Before the year comes to a close, the rapper squeezed in one more project alongside Tiona Deniece titled, Mask & Glove. The 10-song project merges Tiona's sweet melodies with Flee Lord's rugged flows. The project's production credit includes Roc Marciano, Camoflauge Monk, Suga Jay, and more. In terms of features, G4 JAG and BVNGS appear on the tracklist.

Check out Flee Lord and Tiona Deniece's new project, Mask & Glove below.