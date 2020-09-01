Flee Lord & Roc Marciano Spit Bars On "Icewater"

New York lyricist Flee Lord, who built up a name as a friend and protege of the late Prodigy, has been steadily grinding to cement his place in the game. On that note, Flee recently fired off his brand new album Pray For The Evil 2, a grimy effort laced entirely by Mephux. Musically, the album is lined with sinister and cinematic instrumentals, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Mephux gain a bit more recognition following his stellar work here. Nowhere is that more evident then it is on "Icewater," a string-driven duet between Flee Lord and Roc Marciano, neither of which tend to miss when it comes to the bars.

Setting things off with intensity, Flee Lord quickly establishes that he's out for blood. His delivery confident, Flee's gravelly cadence is evocative of Stick Fingaz in his prime, doling out carnage with a gleeful disposition. "Water on my arm, gas in my lungs, dirt in my nails, mask and a gun," he raps, quickening his flow. "European steppers, got the hoochies being extra." Before long, he's firing off an extended salvo, setting up acclaimed wordsmith Roc Marciano for the tag-in. The perfect compliment to Flee's more overtly-aggressive delivery, Marciano's cool, calculated demeanor is enhanced by his sharp imagination and stream of consciousness delivery.

Be sure to check out the full album here, and sound off -- is Flee Lord on your radar?

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Water on my arm, gas in my lungs, dirt in my nails, mask and a gun

European steppers, got the hoochies being extra

My slow flow is unmatched, you don't know get gun-clapped

Shooting dice in the hood, leaning over hunch-backed