Flee Lord And Roc Marciano Cook Up A Grimey New Track With "This What Ya Want?"

Flee Lord has been cooking up some dope music over the last few years and with Griselda behind him, there is no doubt he will continue to succeed in the immediate future. As of right now, Flee Lord is gearing up to release a brand new collaborative project with Roc Marciano called DELGADO. Roc is doing all of the production on the tape, and fans can expect it to come out on August 27th. To help promote the project, Flee Lord has just released a new single called "This What Ya Want?" and it is certainly what you would hope for from him and Roc Marciano.

The beat has a grimey feel that suits Flee Lord's voice perfectly. The MC drops braggadocios bars and makes every syllable count as the instrumental progresses. Halfway through the song, we get a nice little beat change that drops the grimey aesthetics for something more soft and calm. Overall, this is the perfect teaser for Flee Lord's new project, and we can't wait to hear more on release day.

Quotable Lyrics:

Cuz my music reality, I don't make music for clubs

It don't even matter I just made a 80

Fuck your review, that shit ain't gon pay me

I'm triple my 80, I'm blessed with the gift and the gat

Finna go have me a baby