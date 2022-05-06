Flee Lord & Mephux Link Up For "Pray For The Evil 3"

This New Music Friday has seen arrivals from Jack Harlow, Ella Mai, Method Man, and IDK, but did you know that Flee Lord and Mephux also teamed up for a project that boasts some incredible features?

Pray for the Evil 3 arrived on DSPs at midnight; Flee and his frequent collaborator shared "Final Four" with Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, and Trae The Truth as well as "Out the Mud" as singles, and now, we have 10 other songs to listen to.

"It’s always a pleasure working with my brother Mephux, he is my go-to producer. PFTE 3 is our third project together, but we both feel is our best from start to finish," the rapper shared in a press release.

"We delivered for our fans and put a lot of time and energy into this project. We got to work with Fat Joe and Cormega, MC’s that we came up listening to, and we kept building with Roc, Con and Trae, who have shown me love since day one. I am going to enjoy this for a day, maybe two, then get back to work with Mephux on soundheap.com, music software we are developing for artists."

Stream PFTE 3 below, and let us know which tracks are your favourite in the comment section.

Tracklist:

1. Welcome

2. Paying Homage (feat. Cormega)

3. Go Mode (feat. Phonk P & G4 Jag)

4. Notion

5. The Essence (feat. Fat Joe)

6. Chopped and Slowed (feat. DJ Red)

7. I Still Pray (feat. Starz Coleman)

8. Juice (feat. Ufo Fev)

9. Final Four (feat. Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, & Trae Tha Truth)

10. Impala (feat. T.F)

11. Out the Mud

12. Goodbye (feat. Tiona Deniece)