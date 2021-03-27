mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Flee Lord & DJ Muggs Connect On "Rammellzee"

March 27, 2021 11:55
Rammellzee
Flee Lord & DJ Muggs

Ghostface Killah, Mayhem Lauren, and more join Flee Lord and DJ Muggs on their new collaborative effort.


It was a busy year for both Flee Lord and DJ Muggs. The protegé of Prodigy and the Soul Assassins head honcho had impressive runs in 2020 separately, only to reconnect for a brand new project titled, Rammellzee. Released under Soul Assassins, Flee Lord tackles DJ Muggs soulful, sample-based production with tales of the streets. The two artist enlist a slew of revered MCs to bring the project to life. Ghostface Killah makes an appearance on "Wallabees & Gucci Loafers." Mayhem Lauren also drops a stellar verse on "Queens Get $$$." Other features on the project include West Coast rapper T.F. and New Jersey's CRIMEAPPLE.

Check out the new project from Flee Lord and DJ Muggs below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of Rammellzee.

