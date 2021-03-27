Flee Lord & DJ Muggs Connect On "Rammellzee"

It was a busy year for both Flee Lord and DJ Muggs. The protegé of Prodigy and the Soul Assassins head honcho had impressive runs in 2020 separately, only to reconnect for a brand new project titled, Rammellzee. Released under Soul Assassins, Flee Lord tackles DJ Muggs soulful, sample-based production with tales of the streets. The two artist enlist a slew of revered MCs to bring the project to life. Ghostface Killah makes an appearance on "Wallabees & Gucci Loafers." Mayhem Lauren also drops a stellar verse on "Queens Get $$$." Other features on the project include West Coast rapper T.F. and New Jersey's CRIMEAPPLE.

Check out the new project from Flee Lord and DJ Muggs below and sound off in the comment section with your favorite track off of Rammellzee.