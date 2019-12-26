Flawless Real Talk Of "Rhythm + Flow" Drops "Every Second Matters" Album

Flawless Rela Talk, prominently featured on Netflix's Rhythm + Flow series has arrived to deliver on his newest body of work, touching down with Every Second Matters. The project stands at a total of 10 tracks as Flawless recruits assistance from fellow artists who appeared on the show such as Londynn B, Troyman and Caleb Colossus.

The Rhode Island native stood out on the series, making his way to the series' finale, eventually losing out to winner D Smoke. Nevertheless, Flawless Real Talk left a memorable mark among his host of competitors on the inaugural season, and he certainly makes a case for his run on the show via Every Second Matters. Get into the project down below.