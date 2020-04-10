One of Flavor Flav's baby mothers, Kate Gammell, fired back at Wendy Williams' accusations that the Flavor Flav merch she's been selling to help take care of their son is not authentic. Earlier this week, Kate, who is the mother of Flav's nine-month-old baby, Jordan, announced that she'll be selling T-shirts, hats, and various other items with Flav's name on them in order to cover the cost of her son's "everyday needs" since she is "not getting any child support." Kate filed a paternity lawsuit against Flav back in October and had a DNA test to determine if he was in fact Jordan's father, which came back positive. However, since Flav hasn't been supporting her financially, she decided to sell his merch that she acquired back when she was his manager.

Wendy Williams addressed the situation on her at-home edition of The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday (April 9th). Wendy asserted that the merchandise was not authentic and claimed that Kate was "taking advantage of someone who was less smart at the time."

Kate proceeded to call out Wendy on Instagram for lying about her on her show. She disputed Wendy's remarks and explained why she's selling the merch at a discounted rate and where all the proceeds will be going.

"@wendyshow, on today’s show you brought up that the Flavor Flav merchandise I am selling is not authentic," Kate wrote. "I have no idea where you came up with this. Flavor was very much involved in the choice of the colors and designs. See the above screenshot posts from @flavorflavoffical where he is promoting the merchandise. The merch was produced and is now being sold under a licensing agreement between Flavor and me. Under the agreement, he is to receive a percentage of sales, but because he owes me money, to reduce his debt to me, I am withholding his share which will go to Jordan with a percentage to Children’s Hospital."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"I am selling the merch at a reduced price because of the country’s current crisis and many people are out of work," she continued. "Another reason is that I need to recoup some of my costs for Jordan’s care since I am not receiving child support. I will not even break even for the money I put into his merch as some of the hoodies cost almost $30 wholesale. I just hope now that your comments do not sabotage my efforts to provide for my son and give to Children’s Hospital."



"Also, regarding Jordan, @wendyshow you said I took advantage of Flavor 'who was less than smart at the time.' Where on earth did you come up with that?" she asked. "Flavor is very aware of everything he does. Anyone that knows Flavor and me would find this to be absurd. You should have mentioned, as @hiphopdx reported, that Flavor owes me $50,000, which he refuses to pay and that he is fighting having to pay child support. So, who is taking advantage of who? So, @wendyshow, I am just trying to provide for my son where his father refuses to step up to the plate."

[Via]