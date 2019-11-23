There have been plenty of admissions by Flavor Flav during his decades-long stints on reality television. The Public Enemy rapper has been transparent about his triumphs and failures of his personal and professional life, and he's back at it once again on Growing Up Hip Hop New York. The rapper recently found out that he's the father of a baby boy that he shares with a longtime friend, but on GUHHNY, viewers have watched as Flav and his adult children have attempted to mend their strained relationships.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

In a recent clip, Flav stunned his family, and fans , when he revealed that he was suffering from a serious medical condition. "Man, my health ain't all that great," the hip hop icon told his kids. "I got pancreatitis. Yo, let me tell you somethin'. When your pancreas goes, you go. You die."

His daughter Dazyna Drayton shared in the green screen scene that she didn't know how to feel. "I haven't had the best relationship with my dad, but for him to tell me that he's sick right now, it hits like, a different nerve," she said. "Things are just starting to get better and...I don't know." Dazyna asked Flav how someone even gets pancreatitis, and he said: "Just from drinking and sh*t." What followed was an impromptu intervention where his children expressed their concerns over his drinking habits and health. Check out the clip from the show below.