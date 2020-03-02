Politics can cause division within any family and, this weekend, we saw the proof of that when Public Enemy and Chuck D officially fired Flavor Flav from the group for refusing to endorse Bernie Sanders at an upcoming rally.

The legendary hypeman sent a cease and desist letter to the Bernie Sanders campaign, insisting that Public Enemy would not be performing at his rally after it was announced that Chuck D and the band would be there. After his statement though, Chuck D decided that enough was enough, erasing thirty-seven years of history and giving Flavor Flav the boot. The icon has since responded to his former partner in a series of tweets.



"@MrChuckD are you kidding me right now???,,,over Bernie Sanders??? You wanna destroy something we've built over 35 years OVER POLITICS???,,,all because I don't wanna endorse a candidate,,,I'm very disappointed in you and your decisions right now Chuck," wrote Flavor Flav on Twitter. He continued by clarifying his previous substance abuse issues and the cease and desist letter that was issued.

"And @MrChuckD ,,,i didn't sue you on Friday,,,i asked the @berniesanders campaign to correct misleading marketing,,,that's all it was,,,I'm not your employee,,,i'm your partner,,,you can't fire me,,,there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,,,so let's get it right Chuck,,, i'm not on drugs like you're saying and have been clean for 10 years,,,i have battled addiction before and like millions of other Americans I know the massive toll it takes,,,Chuck you know better than to lie about shit like that."

Are you choosing a side in this battle?