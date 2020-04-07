By the time "Die Young" came out, it was essentially confirmed that Roddy Ricch was the next rapper out of Compton to carry the baton. He lived up to the expectations on his debut album, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial that produced the mega-hit "The Box." Largely due to TikTok and the accompanying social media challenge, Roddy Ricch's single has had a near Lil Nas X-type run on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release.



It's clearly transcending generations at this point, especially within hip-hop. Though the song's received co-signs from Kylie Jenner and more, the latest co-sign comes from a groundbreaking figure in the rap game: Flavor Flav. That's right, at 61-years-old, the (ex?) Public Enemy member joined TikTok and his first matter of business was getting in on #TheBoxChallenge. Though he didn't seem to know all of the words, he did flex the iconic chain with the clock on it and we gotta applaud him for that.

"The Box" recently put Roddy Ricch side-by-side with Eminem and Drake in his latest Billboard accomplishment. "The Box" is now the third solo rap song in the history of the Billboard Hot 100 to spend over 10 weeks at number one, joining "God's Plan" and "Lose Yourself." Though it was knocked off from #1 for The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," maybe it'll regain its position in the coming weeks.