To describe Flavor Flav's relationship with his daughter, Dazyna Drayton, as "rocky" would be an understatement. In 2012, Dazyna was arrested after she and her father were involved in an altercation that reportedly turned physical. According to a report by TMZ at the time, Dazyna was involved in an argument with another family member and when Flav tried to break up the fight, he was injured. The Public Enemy rapper stated that he loved his daughter and she would never hurt him, but the story ran wild and her mugshot circulated online.

The first season of WeTV's Growing Up Hip Hop New York is underway, and on it, viewers have watched as Dazyna shared what her life has been like with an absentee father. In a forthcoming episode, the father-daughter duo finally sits down face-to-face to discuss the underlying issues that have kept them apart, including Dazyna's feelings of abandonment.

"I know I'm all over the place, but I'm still that phone call away," Flav said. His daughter shared that anytime she does call him, he doesn't answer. She also doesn't want to be the only person reaching out because she claims he doesn't make an effort to build a relationship with her at all.

"Growing up was hard," she said. "It was very hard. It was not fun half the time. I had to deal with bullies and fighting. I had bumps and bruises. You not being there and stuff...it was a lot." She revealed to her father that a few years ago she was homeless, and during her green screen interview, Dazyna shared that she was homeless on more than one occasion. "This n*gga was in Vegas living his life. Living in a nice ass house. That sh*t was hard as f*ck," she said.

The conversation began to take an emotional toll on Flav because the rapper began to wipe away tears from his eyes. "Nobody in this world got me. Not you, nobody," Dazyna stated. "When I'm at my darkest days, I'm by myself." Check out the moment between father and daughter below.